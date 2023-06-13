Llanito Category Winner John Manuel Enriles ‘Madre no ay mah ke una’
Te voi konta an incredible story ke mi madre me kontava, y a mi me shalava hkushahlo, despite the fact k'era tragically sad, pero era komo argo out of a spy novel. Komo tu sabe mi madre e hpanyola, pero travahava aki en Gib en una tienda. Eventually se namoro de un Yanito, mi padre...
