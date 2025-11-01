Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 1st Nov, 2025

Features

Local author releases eighth book '20 Quid and a Rucksack’

By Guest Contributor
1st November 2025

Local author Scott Alcroft has today released his eighth book, 20 Quid and a Rucksack, inspired by his move from Scotland to Spain and Gibraltar more than seven years ago.

Mr Alcroft, who works in Gibraltar’s gaming industry, said the title reflects his state when he left Scotland to start a new life abroad following the end of his marriage.

“The title is basically what I left Scotland with to start up a new life for myself in Spain and Gibraltar,” he said.

“The plan was just to go for a month or so after my 16-year marriage had ended and when there was no hope for reconciliation, I decided just to go for it permanently.”

“I literally got on a plane with 20 quid in my pocket and a rucksack and the rest is history really.”

Describing the new release, Mr Alcroft said it is largely autobiographical.

“It’s basically my life from when I got on that plane until the present day,” he said.

“It shows the ups and downs of life: love, friendship, loyalty, betrayal and literally everything else that comes at us.”

“I feel that a lot of my friends and family don’t really know the true me and I basically just open my heart in this one and let it all out.”

Mr Alcroft’s first book, The Bunnet, recently received its 150th review on Amazon.

“It’s such an amazing wee book and got so much love and support when it came out and still does,” he said.

“It really is a magical wee book and it’s great to see that it’s still popular even today. It’s the one that gets everyone hooked and then on to the others. The characters in them all are really amazing and you feel like you know them all.”

All of Mr Alcroft’s books are available on Amazon in paperback, Kindle and hardcover formats.

“You can read the first few chapters on each to get a wee feel for them and also read all the reviews,” he said.

“I would definitely recommend The Bunnet to get you started and then I promise you, you will be hooked from the start.”

Looking ahead, Mr Alcroft said he plans to continue writing.

“My plan is to do around 20 in total,” he said.

“I really enjoy coming up with these stories and with the strength of all the characters I have in each of the books, the spin-offs are endless. They are all very clever and integrate perfectly with one another.”

Mr Alcroft also thanked the local community for its support.

“I just want to thank you all for your continued love and support as always,” he said.

“There’s nothing better than having the backing of the people from my second home, so I appreciate you all so so much.”

