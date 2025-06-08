Local creative talent recognised in Horticultural Society competition

The Gibraltar Horticultural Society has announced the winners of the ‘In Nature: Art and Photography Competition’, which celebrates Gibraltar’s natural environment through artistic expression.

This year’s event featured entries from both children and adults across three categories: Art, Photography, and the Young Artists Programme.

Judging took place at the Artspace Gallery in Irish Town, with a panel consisting of Leslie Linares for the Photography section, Phoebe Simmons for the Young Artists Programme, and Jess Leaper from Whole Wild World for the Art category.

The Growing Artists Programme, launched in 2025 in Irish Town, is a non-profit initiative aimed at nurturing young artistic talent.

Through partnerships with local businesses and cultural organisations, the programme offers workshops, classes and mentorship opportunities for students and emerging artists.

It aims to encourage collaboration and foster a creative community among Gibraltar’s youth.

In the Photography section with native plants, Michael John Duran won first prize in the adults category. Amanda Simmons received a highly commended award.

In the children’s section for ages 4 to 8, Lucas Gordon was awarded first prize, with Eithan Danino highly commended.

In the ages 9 to 17 category, Jake Piri won first prize, and Miley Piri was highly commended.

In the Art category with nature’s textures, Ann Balestrino received first prize in the adults category, with Caroline Canessa highly commended.

In the Whole Wild World category, Caroline Canessa won first prize in the adults category. In the under-17 category, Matthew Sauer received first prize, with Levy Attias highly commended.

In the Growing Artists Programme, Sienna Mae Harper won first prize in the under-17 category. Faye Cavilla received a highly commended award.

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes presented the awards at the prize giving ceremony. The event was attended by participants, their families, and members of the public.

The exhibition is now open at the Artspace Gallery and will run until Friday June 6, with opening hours from 10.30am to 5.30pm daily.

The competition is part of the Gibraltar Horticultural Society’s wider efforts to promote environmental awareness, creativity and community engagement across generations.