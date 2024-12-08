Local dancer Nicole Valverde in ‘Wicked’ film

Local dancer Nicole Valverde is entertaining cinemagoers around the globe as a dancer in the Emerald City in the film adaptation of the musical Wicked.

The film is currently in cinemas

"I did an audition, it must have been a few months before," she said.

She added that the production had initially cast for the first part of the film, set in a university, before deciding they wanted "a whole new crew" for the Emerald City scenes.

Upon hearing this, she got in touch with the associate choreographer and said she would love to be considered.

She was thrilled to be offered the part shortly after.

The filming experience proved to be both challenging and exhilarating, with an “intense" schedule that included gruelling night shoots and lengthy commutes to the set in Hertfordshire.

The scenes were filmed outdoors and the weather affected the shooting and, with strikes in the industry set to start within a few days of filming, the pressure was on to get the scenes in the can.

Despite the demanding conditions, Ms Valverde found the experience to be “amazing”, particularly the opportunity to work alongside fellow Gibraltarian dancer Naia Bautista, who she has known from their shared time at the same dance school locally.

Ms Valverde was in also Gibraltar for the Cultural Awards, which took place recently where she won the Senior (22 and over) Award for her impact in the professional dance stage and featuring in high-profile events including the Champions League Final with Lenny Kravitz.

She her career highlights include being featured in several major advertising campaigns across the UK and Ireland and opening for Andrea Bocelli in London.