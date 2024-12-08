Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 8th Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Local dancer Nicole Valverde in ‘Wicked’ film

By Eyleen Gomez
8th December 2024

Local dancer Nicole Valverde is entertaining cinemagoers around the globe as a dancer in the Emerald City in the film adaptation of the musical Wicked.

The film is currently in cinemas

"I did an audition, it must have been a few months before," she said.

She added that the production had initially cast for the first part of the film, set in a university, before deciding they wanted "a whole new crew" for the Emerald City scenes.

Upon hearing this, she got in touch with the associate choreographer and said she would love to be considered.

She was thrilled to be offered the part shortly after.

The filming experience proved to be both challenging and exhilarating, with an “intense" schedule that included gruelling night shoots and lengthy commutes to the set in Hertfordshire.

The scenes were filmed outdoors and the weather affected the shooting and, with strikes in the industry set to start within a few days of filming, the pressure was on to get the scenes in the can.

Despite the demanding conditions, Ms Valverde found the experience to be “amazing”, particularly the opportunity to work alongside fellow Gibraltarian dancer Naia Bautista, who she has known from their shared time at the same dance school locally.

Ms Valverde was in also Gibraltar for the Cultural Awards, which took place recently where she won the Senior (22 and over) Award for her impact in the professional dance stage and featuring in high-profile events including the Champions League Final with Lenny Kravitz.

She her career highlights include being featured in several major advertising campaigns across the UK and Ireland and opening for Andrea Bocelli in London.

Most Read

Local News

£1.3m worth of licence plates sold, Govt confirms

Sun 8th Dec, 2024

UK/Spain News

Controversy in La Linea over planned tribute to Italian divers who died attacking Gib in WWII

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

Local News

Arias Vasquez pledges crackdown on unregistered Spanish businesses operating in Gib

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

UK/Spain News

No injuries or pollution after vessels collide in Strait

Tue 3rd Dec, 2024

Local News

RGP investigates doctored sexual image circulated online

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
St Theresa’s marks 50 years as a Parish Church

8th December 2024

Features
Gibraltarian writers pen Upper Town Anthology

8th December 2024

Features
Poetry Competition Adult Runner-Up If Shakespeare was Gibraltarian today

8th December 2024

Features
Finlaysons launch ‘Gibraltar – Geography, Nature, History, Heritage’

8th December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024