Local man jailed for two years for drug importation 

A local man was jailed for two years and three months for importing drugs in Gibraltar, the Supreme Court heard.

Zyle Parody, 28, pleaded guilty to possession and importation of 45 grams of cocaine.

Parody was stopped at the land frontier by Customs Officers in September 2024 as he rode on his motorbike.

The court heard Parody admitted he had cannabis, but when arrested and searched cocaine was found.

Defence lawyer, Leigh Debono, submitted that his client was simply a courier performing a limited function and had no influence on those above in the chain.

In sentencing Puisne Judge Liam Yeats applied a discount for the early guilty plea and imposed a sentence of two years and three months imprisonment on the importation charge.

Mr Justice Yeats imposed no separate penalty on the possession charge and ordered for the drugs to be destroyed.

Patrick Canessa appeared for the Crown.