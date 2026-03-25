Local man jailed for two years for strangulation and assault

A local man was jailed for two years and three months for strangulation and assault, the Supreme Court heard on Wednesday.

Christian Bonfante, 35, of Laguna Estate pleaded guilty to four charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, strangulation, common assault, and obstruction of a police officer.

The incident took place last August and in sentencing Puisne Judge Liam Yeats highlighted previous convictions as a “serious aggravating factor”.

The pre-sentence report found that Bonfante posed a high risk of further violent behaviour and was under the influence of drugs at the time of the offence.

Defence lawyer, Jamie Hammond, told the court his client had taken steps whilst in custody to address his offending including seeing a counsellor and engaging with drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs.

In sentencing, Mr Justice Yeats said the violent offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.

Mr Justice Yeats reduced the sentence by a quarter for an early guilty plea and sentenced Bonfante to two years and three months’ imprisonment.

Time spent on remand will count towards his sentence.

Mark Zammit appeared for the Crown.