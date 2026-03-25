Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Local man jailed for two years for strangulation and assault

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
25th March 2026

A local man was jailed for two years and three months for strangulation and assault, the Supreme Court heard on Wednesday.

Christian Bonfante, 35, of Laguna Estate pleaded guilty to four charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, strangulation, common assault, and obstruction of a police officer.

The incident took place last August and in sentencing Puisne Judge Liam Yeats highlighted previous convictions as a “serious aggravating factor”.

The pre-sentence report found that Bonfante posed a high risk of further violent behaviour and was under the influence of drugs at the time of the offence.

Defence lawyer, Jamie Hammond, told the court his client had taken steps whilst in custody to address his offending including seeing a counsellor and engaging with drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs.

In sentencing, Mr Justice Yeats said the violent offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.

Mr Justice Yeats reduced the sentence by a quarter for an early guilty plea and sentenced Bonfante to two years and three months’ imprisonment.

Time spent on remand will count towards his sentence.

Mark Zammit appeared for the Crown.

Most Read

Features

From university director to artist, Nadine Collado exhibits across Europe

Tue 24th Mar, 2026

Local News

Electric London black cabs launched in Gibraltar

Tue 24th Mar, 2026

Brexit

Treaty Bill published in Gib as Spanish cabinet approves emergency spending on border infrastructure

Wed 25th Mar, 2026

Local News

New ‘Gibraltar’ sign unveiled at Campion Park

Mon 23rd Mar, 2026

Features

‘Dream come true’ as teenager Sebastian Diaz makes West End debut

Sun 22nd Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Unite stands down from industrial dispute with Gibraltar Port Authority

25th March 2026

Local News
St Joseph’s School pupils imagine their ideal school

25th March 2026

Local News
Parliament launches new digital search tool for Hansard

25th March 2026

Local News
100kg collected at Western Beach Nautilus Project clean-up

25th March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026