Local restaurants eager to welcome back diners
Catering establishments across Gibraltar have been preparing to reopen their doors to clients today for the first time since they were closed in mid-December. The reopening of cafes, bars and restaurants comes as lockdown measures are lifted as Covid-19 numbers continue to drop within the community. But, despite being given the green light to operate,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here