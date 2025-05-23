Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd May, 2025

Local News

Local schools help remove 160kg of litter in Gibraltar beach cleans

By Chronicle Staff
23rd May 2025

In the lead-up to Nautilus Blue Week, which runs from June 2 to 8, the charity Nautilus has organised two beach clean-ups at Catalan Bay and Sandy Bay.

Students from St Bernard’s and St Mary’s Lower Primary Schools took part, helping to remove a total of 160kg of litter from the coastline.

The next clean-up is scheduled to take place at Eastern Beach next week with the participation of another local school.

Nautilus is also encouraging members of the public, schools and businesses to wear blue on Friday June 6 as part of its Nautilus Blue Day fundraising initiative.

The organisation has now carried out 130 beach cleans to date.

