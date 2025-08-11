Local talent cast in movie filmed in Gaucín

A group of actors from Gibraltar, as part of an international cast and crew, have just wrapped filming a feature movie called Magdalena’s Land, shot in and around Gaucín, Spain.

The movie features local actors Sylvana Felice, Johan Wickholm, Lynn Hardy, Tandiwe Muzanenhamo, Aimee Jane Glover, Jarod Vassallo and Resham Khiani, with Kaylan Gonzalez working as a crew member.

Magdalena’s Land is an independent romantic comedy written and directed by Uldis Cipsts and was shot without an actual budget, with the production been driven by local inspiration, determination and international collaboration.

The movie was described by the director as “an iconic, twisted romantic comedy about the price of being yourself,” the film exploring themes of identity, loneliness, and the fine line between imagination and reality.

He said the story began not with a location search, but from living in Gaucín itself:

The cast includes performers from across Europe and North America. Mr Cipsts credited them with bringing the story to life through their commitment to the material.

He described the movie as “stunningly beautiful,” “extreme in its romance,” and a film that “takes big emotions seriously but never forgets how ridiculous life can be.”

He added: “This isn’t just a story set in Gaucín. This is a story made by Gaucín.”