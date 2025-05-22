Loreto Convent unveils The Francis Hall, a historic space reimagined for future generations

Loreto Convent School has officially reopened one of Gibraltar’s most iconic buildings as The Francis Hall, a newly refurbished multi-purpose venue named in memory of the late Pope Francis.

Visible from Europa Road and long recognised by the illuminated statue of Our Lady on its rooftop, the historic structure has been transformed into a modern space that will serve both the school and the wider community for decades to come.

The refurbishment was made possible through the support of the Bassadone family via the Hercules Foundation. In celebration of the reopening, a special musical concert was held, attended by members of the Bassadone family and Sir David Steel, former Governor of Gibraltar and Patron of Loreto Convent, who returned to Gibraltar to mark the occasion.

The Francis Hall has been equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems, positioning it as a premier venue for cultural performances, lectures, and community gatherings in Gibraltar. The opening event featured a Musical Medley performed by Loreto’s Upper Primary pupils, highlighting both the talent of the students and the capabilities of the upgraded hall.

Headmistress Louise Napoli said: “The Francis Hall represents the meeting of heritage and innovation. We are deeply grateful to the Bassadone family for their generosity, which will ensure that this space continues to serve as a centre for learning, culture, and community well into the future.”

John A. Bassadone commented: “We are honoured to have contributed to the refurbishment of The Francis Hall through the Hercules Foundation. Our hope is that it encourages young people to engage in performing arts and sports and acts as a communal space for the school. We are fortunate to give the next generation the opportunity to create memories in this transformed venue. It’s our responsibility to act as custodians for the history of Gibraltar.”

And Sir David Steel added: “To be present at the opening of the Francis Hall at Loreto, named after Pope Francis who died only a few days before, was a privilege I shall never forget.”

“The refurbished hall, delivered thanks to the generosity of John Bassadone and his family through the Hercules Foundation, adds magnificently to the excellent facilities already enjoyed at Loreto, and marks the first part of an exciting development programme for the school. Loreto is a place of excitement and hope for all its pupils, qualities that I am sure Pope Francis would have wished for and applauded.”

The reopening of The Francis Hall marks a significant chapter in Loreto Convent’s legacy, breathing new life into a building that has stood at the heart of its community for over a century.