Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 8th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lynx and Magpies in Tense Scoreless Encounter

By Stephen Ignacio
7th February 2026

It was a cold, wet and tense encounter between Lynx and Bruno Magpies on Friday.

Just hours after the Europa Sports Complex reopened following the effects of Storm Leonardo, the two clubs returned the Gibraltar Football League to action. Once again, the weather made its presence felt, with blustery winds and persistent rain affecting play — though not enough to force an abandonment.

Bruno Magpies, surprisingly knocked out of the Rock Cup by Hound Dogs last weekend, remained outside the top six and risked missing out on the chance to compete for European qualification this season. Lynx, sitting sixth in the table, were looking to protect their place in the top six as the second round of fixtures neared its conclusion.

It was Magpies who proved the more threatening of the two sides. However, a lack of quality in the final ball saw them fail to convert their pressure into goals, leaving them with a second goalless match in the space of a week.

Most Read

Local News

Govt monitoring weather as services and schools stay open ‘at present’

Tue 3rd Feb, 2026

Local News

UK expects swift action over ‘extremely serious’ and ‘deeply concerning’ Inquiry findings, Doughty says

Thu 5th Feb, 2026

Local News

Around 12.5% of new cancer cases diagnosed at stage four

Wed 4th Feb, 2026

Local News

MarocAtlas 4x4 team supports emergency efforts in southern Spain

Fri 6th Feb, 2026

Local News

Another day of volunteering for MarocAtlas 4x4 teams

Sat 7th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Storm Marta doesn’t stop St Joseph from showing who the leader is

7th February 2026

Sports
Europa beats College in match players called to be abandoned

7th February 2026

Sports
Hound Dogs to face Imps in Quarter Finals

4th February 2026

Sports
Lightning Strikes stays ahead on the table

4th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026