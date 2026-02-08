Lynx and Magpies in Tense Scoreless Encounter

It was a cold, wet and tense encounter between Lynx and Bruno Magpies on Friday.

Just hours after the Europa Sports Complex reopened following the effects of Storm Leonardo, the two clubs returned the Gibraltar Football League to action. Once again, the weather made its presence felt, with blustery winds and persistent rain affecting play — though not enough to force an abandonment.

Bruno Magpies, surprisingly knocked out of the Rock Cup by Hound Dogs last weekend, remained outside the top six and risked missing out on the chance to compete for European qualification this season. Lynx, sitting sixth in the table, were looking to protect their place in the top six as the second round of fixtures neared its conclusion.

It was Magpies who proved the more threatening of the two sides. However, a lack of quality in the final ball saw them fail to convert their pressure into goals, leaving them with a second goalless match in the space of a week.