Lynx futsal lose first group c match

Lynx’s Futsal Champions League preliminary round Group C campaign might have started with an early goal.

They were, however, not to enjoy much of the early celebrations as they conceded four goals in the first half before finding the net again.

It was mainly one-way traffic, with Georgian side MFC CIU having 43 attempts at goal compared to Lynx’s 12. The Georgian futsal league champions eventually won 7-3.

Playing at the Gradska Sportska Dvorana Salih Omerčević in Cazin, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lynx still have two more matches to play. Their next match is against hosts Buba Mara this Thursday, before they face Norway Futsal League champions Utleira on Saturday.