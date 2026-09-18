Gibraltar U15 beat Liechtenstein in San Marino

Gibraltar’s Under 15 have produced another impressive performance this Thursday evening with a win against Liechtenstein.

Playing in a UEFA development tournament in San Marino Gibraltar beat Liechtenstein 4-1 in what has been described as “a very dominant performance in San Marino.”

Goals from Kairon Moreno with a brace and one apiece for Stefan Ferro and Callum Castrey providing Gibraltar with a big win.

They have now drawn against hosts San Marino, although losing in the penalty shoot out and await their final match against Andorra.