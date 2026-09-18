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Fri 18th Sep, 2026

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Sports

EBA European Championships to be hosted on the Rock in 2027

By Stephen Ignacio
17th September 2026

Following the successful hosting of the Blackball Nations Cup earlier this year, the Gibraltar Pool Association has confirmed that the EBA European Championship will be hosted on the Rock in 2027.

In an announcement through its social media platforms on Thursday evening, the association said: "We are extremely proud and excited to officially announce that Gibraltar will host the EBA European Championships in 2027!

"After 29 years, the European Championships will return to Gibraltar, bringing some of the best Blackball players from across Europe back to our Rock.

"This is a huge milestone for the Gibraltar Pool Association and a fantastic opportunity to continue showcasing Gibraltar as an international destination for blackball.

"And 2027 is set to be even bigger, with both the EBA Europeans and the Gibraltar Nations Cup taking place right here in Gibraltar!"

The hosting of both major events on the Rock adds to the already growing calendar of international sporting events hosted in Gibraltar, highlighting the continued drive towards establishing the Rock as a viable sport-tourism-led event centre.

The recent UK-EU agreement, which now provides greater fluidity at the border between Spain and Gibraltar, could add to the incentives, making it easier for teams and spectators from other European nations to travel to Gibraltar for such events.

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