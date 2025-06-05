Making the first ripples into football through the spanish regional youth leagues

Far from the spotlight, amid controversies and debates surrounding youth football and grassroots development—which at times have turned into political footballing battles between opposing ideological sides rather than focusing on the true growth of young players—three young athletes have quietly made their mark in the minor pages of regional youth football. Others have also recorded their own successes and pathways in the game beyond Gibraltar’s playing field.

Among them are Jake Galia, Lucas Rodriguez, and Jasper Wiseman, who have joined the ranks of CD San Roque’s youngsters. This season, they played key roles in making history as CD San Roque was crowned provincial league champions in the Alevin age category for the first time. Their victory also secured the club’s direct promotion to the Autonómico division—another historic first.

Their contributions to CD San Roque’s success did not go unnoticed.

Jake Galia, although playing as a central defender, scored an impressive 21 goals throughout the season, finishing as the league’s seventh top scorer. Head coach Miguel Lorente praised the young players, stating:

“Jake arrived at the club three years ago and has been a vital and crucial player as a centre back. He adds another title after winning the provincial league as a Benjamin. He shows high levels of maturity, strength, confidence, intensity, ambition, and passion for the sport. Above all, he’s a great playmaker, a trusted pillar, and a leader both on and off the pitch. His growth in all sporting aspects is outstanding, and he co-captained the team to victory. A pleasure to have.”

Regarding Lucas Rodriguez, Lorente said:

“It is Lucas’s second season with us, and he has adapted well to the demands of our football. He possesses great ball control, has an excellent left foot, and is extremely fast down the wings. He’s a great team player and very popular within the squad. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed having him and seeing him grow as a player. A pleasure to have in my squad too. I look forward to seeing both him and Jake move on to 11-a-side football next season.”

On Jasper Wiseman, Lorente added:

“It’s Jasper’s first season at the club, and he has been feeding up to the provincial squad almost weekly. His explosiveness up front at such a young age has caused problems for older, bigger defenders. He’s a great asset to have available.”

These young talents are among many Gibraltar players who have migrated into Spanish regional leagues seeking to further develop their skills. Although their transition has faced controversy and criticism from some quarters, it has provided Gibraltar with a new and emerging pool of talent rising through the ranks.

Like these three youngsters, who still have some way to go before reaching senior level, Gibraltar has already seen the effects of young players competing in regional leagues. Some have already emerged into the senior national squad, such as Pozo, whose pathway took him through Cádiz.

Looking ahead, the three CD San Roque players will continue their journey in the sport next season. Their success highlights that beyond debates and controversies, Gibraltar’s emerging young talents are finding pathways to develop. The route toward professional football is now open to them since Gibraltar’s entry into UEFA and FIFA just over a decade ago.

Whilst many debate that Gibraltarian players should be attracted back to Gibraltar’s youth leagues, quietly behind the scenes, there continues to be support for players migrating into regional leagues. Some observers pointing out that the diversity and differences in coaching, league standards and approach to the game can only benefit the game.

