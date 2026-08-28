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Fri 28th Aug, 2026

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Local News

Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of assault after Varyl Begg disturbance

By Chronicle Staff
28th August 2026

A 26-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of assault after police were called to a disturbance in the Varyl Begg Estate area at around 12.30pm on Friday.

The Royal Gibraltar Police said its Control Room received several calls reporting a disturbance in the vicinity of Canton House.

Armed officers were deployed to the area due to the nature of the reports received.

On arrival, officers identified a local man who had been the victim of an assault, the RGP said in a statement.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment for facial injuries and suspected fractured ribs.

Police said officers carrying out enquiries in the area identified and arrested a 26-year-old local man on suspicion of assault.

The investigation remains ongoing, with officers from the Crime and Protective Services department providing support to the victim.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Royal Gibraltar Police on (00350) 20072500 or via its online reporting service, quoting reference CD/26/82019/V.

Police have also asked members of the public not to share video footage or other material relating to the incident on social media or chat groups while the investigation remains ongoing.

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