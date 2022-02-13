Man arrested after incident on Spanish side of the border

Spanish police arrested a man who climbed onto the roof of customs buildings on the Spanish side of the border on Sunday morning.

Watched and filmed by puzzled commuters, the man used a stick to destroy lights and threw stones as he ignored appeals from Guardia Civil and Policia Nacional officers to desist and climb down.

The officers used ladders to climb onto the roof and challenge the man, wrestling him down and detaining under the gaze of people crossing the border.

As of early Sunday afternoon, there were no details as to the man’s identity or motives but no one was injured during the incident.