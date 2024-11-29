Man arrested on Europort Avenue

A 39-year-old Latvian man was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a bladed article on Friday afternoon.

The arrest came after the RGP Control Room received a call stating that a man had been seen on Europort Avenue with a knife.

Royal Gibraltar Police and Gibraltar Defence Police armed officers were dispatched and the man was arrested at around 2.30pm.

The man remains in police custody and an investigation is ongoing. No one was injured during the incident.