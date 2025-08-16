Man charged with possession of a knife in public place

A 21-year-old UK national has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place following an incident on Line Wall Road on Friday afternoon.

Eric Barrow-Urquiza, a resident of Peninsular Heights, was arrested by Armed Response Officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The armed officers were sent to the scene after the RGP received information from the public suggesting Mr Barrow-Urquiza was carrying a bladed weapon.

Officers stopped and searched Mr Barrow-Urquiza, resulting in the seizure of a knife, an RGP spokesperson confirmed.

He was subsequently taken to New Mole House, where he was interviewed and later charged.

Mr Barrow-Urquiza is scheduled to appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday August 18.