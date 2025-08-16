Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 16th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Man charged with possession of a knife in public place

By Chronicle Staff
16th August 2025

A 21-year-old UK national has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place following an incident on Line Wall Road on Friday afternoon.

Eric Barrow-Urquiza, a resident of Peninsular Heights, was arrested by Armed Response Officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The armed officers were sent to the scene after the RGP received information from the public suggesting Mr Barrow-Urquiza was carrying a bladed weapon.

Officers stopped and searched Mr Barrow-Urquiza, resulting in the seizure of a knife, an RGP spokesperson confirmed.

He was subsequently taken to New Mole House, where he was interviewed and later charged.

Mr Barrow-Urquiza is scheduled to appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Monday August 18.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Childhood memories in an area of town which once was a trendy hive of activity

Fri 15th Aug, 2025

Local News

Water mains failure at Gibraltar Airport

Sat 16th Aug, 2025

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps qualify to Europa League play-off after beating Noah on penalties

Thu 14th Aug, 2025

Local News

First fully coeducational cohort receives A Level results

Thu 14th Aug, 2025

Local News

Locally based RentGuarantor moves from Aquis to AIM

Fri 15th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Water mains failure at Gibraltar Airport

16th August 2025

Local News
Locally based RentGuarantor moves from Aquis to AIM

15th August 2025

Local News
EasyJet Gibraltar flight delayed after aircraft wing collision at Manchester Airport

15th August 2025

Local News
Vocational courses at Gibraltar College open new routes to higher education

14th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025