Rotary Club donation supports Nautilus Project seagrass work

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar has presented a cheque to the Nautilus Project after members visited its headquarters to learn more about work to cultivate and regenerate seagrass in Gibraltar’s waters.

The funds were raised during the club’s 60th anniversary gala at the Sunborn Gibraltar earlier this year.

During the visit, members were welcomed by marine biologist Lewis Stagnetto, aquarium technician Robert Robinson and UK university student Jing Shuen Tan, who explained the cultivation process and the potential benefits of seagrass restoration.

Rotarians were shown facilities where different species of seagrass are being grown in controlled conditions.

The project aims to develop techniques that could allow Gibraltar to become a centre for the cultivation and supply of seagrass seedlings for restoration projects elsewhere.

Seagrass meadows support marine biodiversity, improve water quality and capture carbon.

The Rotary Club of Gibraltar’s president, Jeanine Charvetto Brink, said: “We are delighted to support such an innovative and forward-thinking project.”

“The work being carried out by the Nautilus team demonstrates how Gibraltar can make a meaningful contribution to global environmental conservation.”

“It is particularly rewarding to see the direct impact that the funds raised during our anniversary celebrations will have on helping this project achieve its goals.”

The club thanked the sponsors that supported its anniversary celebrations and helped make the donation possible. Special thanks go to Gibraltar International Bank, Anglo Hispano, the Sunborn Gibraltar, Netgear, Saccone & Speed, Spirit of the Rock, EBike, Colourworks, Infinity, O'Reilly's, Khubchands, Essardas, Dr Martin Parsons, Ana bray, Geraldine Martinez, Ming Ming, Third Verse and Nicky Borda.

“The success of the fundraising effort demonstrates the power of community partnerships. By bringing together local businesses, volunteers and supporters, the Rotary Club of Gibraltar continues to make a positive difference both within Gibraltar and beyond,” said a statement from the Rotary Club.

“For sixty years, the Rotary Club of Gibraltar has remained committed to its motto of "Service Above Self", supporting projects that improve lives both locally and internationally. The Club hopes that its support for the Nautilus Project will contribute to an initiative that has the potential to benefit not only Gibraltar's marine environment but also seagrass restoration efforts around the world.”

“As Rotarians witnessed during their visit, great achievements often begin with small beginnings. The seagrass seedlings growing today in Gibraltar have the potential to restore marine habitats far beyond our shores, demonstrating how local action can contribute to global change and helping to create a more sustainable future for generations to come,” the statement added.