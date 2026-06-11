The Gibraltar Disability Society marks 60 years with In Bloom exhibition

The Gibraltar Disability Society is marking its 60th anniversary with an exhibition showcasing 65 artworks created by 55 users of St Bernadette’s Occupational Therapy Centre.

The exhibition, titled In Bloom, opened at the John Mackintosh Hall Gallery and forms one of the society’s main anniversary events. The artworks are on sale to the public.

Addressing a packed gallery, the Gibraltar Disability Society’s Chairwoman, Debbie Borastero, reflected on six decades of work supporting people with disabilities in Gibraltar and thanked those who had contributed to the Society’s development over the years.

Mrs Borastero also highlighted the work of Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, the Ministry of Equality, and staff at St Bernadette’s for their commitment to supporting people with disabilities and helping them to be included into the community.

She used the occasion to underline the need for more supported employment opportunities in Gibraltar.

“We have moderate-disabled children who go through mainstream education. But when they come out, there isn't really anything for them,” Mrs Borastero said.

“Disabled people not only can paint artworks like those that we can see here, but they also have proved that they can be trusted for working.”

“More than that, they have proved to be the best employees when they have the chance.”

The exhibition was coordinated by care worker Oscar Hidalgo, who worked with users at St Bernadette’s and in their homes to ensure everyone had the opportunity to contribute a piece.

Mr Hidalgo said the floral theme was chosen to reflect both the society’s anniversary and its continued development six decades after it was established.

“This painting project is called In Bloom, because I thought it was a good way to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Gibraltar Disability Society, with flowers in their maximum splendour,” he said.

Mr Hidalgo said the creative process had been adapted to suit the abilities and interests of each participant.

“Each of them has made a painting related to flowers, which we have worked together adapting the process to them,” he said.

He described how a range of techniques and materials had been used, including prints, sponges, toothbrushes and even food products.

“We have cases like Andrew’s, who drew lines in his artwork with a [plastic] sword, because he loves toy swords,” Mr Hidalgo said.

Mr Hidalgo said he had been impressed by both the abilities of the participants and their enthusiasm throughout the project.

“I am surprised by their abilities and by how they have enjoyed the process, too,” he said.

“They really had a good time, and they were able to finish these artworks within two months. The results are amazing.”

The manager of St Bernadette’s Occupational Therapy Centre, Noelia Cabello, explained how they “wanted to represent how the Gibraltar Disability Society is blooming 60 years after they started to work.”

“They are still here, supporting the community.”

“That is what we wanted to transmit, so we took the flowering theme for this project two months ago and the artworks have light, quality, and they are absolutely beautiful.”

Ms Cabello said the exhibition aimed to strengthen links between service users and the wider community.

“The aim of this showcase is to integrate the users into the community and to work with the community,” she said.

She noted that some users had undertaken work experience placements with organisations including Gibraltar College, Britannia and Alameda Gardens as part of efforts to promote independence and meaningful activity.

Also attending the exhibition was the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, who praised the society’s contribution to Gibraltar over the past six decades.

Mr Santos described the organisation’s work as important support for a section of the community that needed assistance and recognition.

“They were there, doing something that needed to be done for people that needed help,” he said.

Mr Santos said the focus should be on recognising people’s abilities and potential.

“It's very important to make sure that every member of our community is recognised,” he said.

“The good thing about this society and the work that they do is that they look for what every individual can achieve.”

“And I think that's what we need to focus on.”

“It's not on what people are unable to achieve, but what they are able to and what they're good at.”