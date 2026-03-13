Man jailed for GBH

A man was jailed for two years and seven months for a serious assault in which the victim sustained significant facial injuries and a fractured rib.

James Michael Connolly admitted one count of causing grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident in the early hours of October 15, 2024.

Connolly had met the victim and his girlfriend and gone to her home after consuming alcohol, where at some stage he and the victim became embroiled in an argument that led to the assault.

In sentencing, Chief Justice Anthony Dudley did not accept that Connolly had acted in the defence of the woman, adding that whatever happened between the victim and his girlfriend “simply provided a trigger” for the assault.

Mr Justice Dudley said that while the victim had sustained “really serious harm”, the injuries were not life threatening and had not resulted in permanent damage.

The judge sentenced Connolly to two years and seven months in prison.

Prosecutor Ishbel Armstrong appeared for the Crown and Tom Hillman represented the defendant.