Tue 28th Jan, 2025

Man who stole GHA vehicle sentenced to time served

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Nathan Barcio
28th January 2025

A man who stole a GHA patient transport vehicle was sentenced to time served at the Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Francis Alman, 24, of the Varyl Begg Estate, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. The incident dates back to December 18 last year. The defendant’s lawyer, Kevin...

