Man who stole GHA vehicle sentenced to time served
A man who stole a GHA patient transport vehicle was sentenced to time served at the Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Francis Alman, 24, of the Varyl Begg Estate, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. The incident dates back to December 18 last year. The defendant’s lawyer, Kevin...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here