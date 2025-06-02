Mario Finlayson National Gallery celebrates a decade with re-curation
The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery is celebrating its 10th anniversary tomorrow with a re-curation and a special programme of events. The team at Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) have worked hard to curate and revamp the Gallery, with the efforts including pieces from acclaimed artist Christian Hook, who is now the seventh artist represented at...
