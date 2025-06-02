Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Jun, 2025

Mario Finlayson National Gallery celebrates a decade with re-curation

Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
2nd June 2025

The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery is celebrating its 10th anniversary tomorrow with a re-curation and a special programme of events. The team at Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) have worked hard to curate and revamp the Gallery, with the efforts including pieces from acclaimed artist Christian Hook, who is now the seventh artist represented at...

