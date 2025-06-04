Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Jun, 2025

Mario Finlayson National Gallery: The artworks

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
4th June 2025

Today the Chronicle is publishing images of some of the artworks on show at the newly reopened Mario Finlayson National Gallery in City Hall.

The Gallery reopened after a temporary closure for a refurbishment of the space and a re-curation of works.

Christian Hook joins Mario Finlayson, Gustavo Bacarisas, Elio Cruz, Jacobo Azagury, Rudesindo Mannia and Leni Mifsud as part of the gallery’s permanent collection.

The main gallery room is now dedicated to Mario Finlayson and new additions include a tapestry of a Gustavo Bacarisas painting and a collection from Leni Mifsud in her ‘curiosity cabinet’.

The team at Gibraltar Cultural Services have worked on the revamp to celebrate 10 years since the national gallery was opened.

The gallery is now open to the public to enjoy the works of seven Gibraltarian artists in the centre of town

