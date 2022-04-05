Martin Gonzalez exhibits ‘Boats’ collection
For local artist Martin Gonzalez boats and art come hand in hand. Mr Gonzalez is exhibiting his works in the Fine Arts Gallery and he spoke to Chronicle reporter Eyleen Gomez prior to the launch. A passion for boats that started at the age of four will be visible to all when artist Martin Gonzalez...
