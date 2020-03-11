Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Match against Malta limited to 2000 spectators

By Stephen Ignacio
11th March 2020

Gibraltar’s away friendly internationals against Malta and Liechtenstein continue unaffected by the recent precautionary measures taken by the Maltese authorities to stop the spread of COVID-19 virus.
Both matches are due to be played at the end of this month in Malta.
In the latest official statement issued by Malta FA it has confirmed that all matches played in Malta, including internationals will adhere to a strict limit of 2000 spectators.
The Malta Football Association is following the directives and precautions issued by the Maltese health authorities regarding the COVID-19 virus.
“The Association is in direct contact with the Ministry of Health to safeguard the health and well-being of its members, employees, and all persons taking part in football activities, including players, coaches, helpers, club officials, stadium personnel and spectators.”
 “With reference to the measures announced by the government, particularly the one concerning public events involving over 2,000 people, the Malta FA has duly taken note of this. This measure is not expected to impact the domestic football competitions and the international matches in the foreseeable future. So far, all fixtures scheduled for the next seven days will go ahead as planned but the maximum allowed capacity at all stadia will NOT exceed the quota set by the government.”
Malta FA will implement an electronic ticketing system at local stadia to ensure compliance. The allocation of stands will be done in accordance with the advice given by the police.
 The Gibraltar FA continue to monitor the situation and are understood to be reviewing the situation constantly. The prospect of further restrictions on travel into Malta, as well as any further guidances policies implemented by UEFA and governmental authorities could still have an impact on international matches, including Gibraltar’s U21 matches at the end of this month.
Although both the senior national squad and the U21s were on a Tuesday training together there is some pessimism over whether matches will still take place.
The Under 21 internationals will be impacted by the present no spectator policies.
The Gibraltar FA are understood to be working behind the scenes to ensure both domestic league and international matches can be live-streamed in order to bring the action to supporters.

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Coronavirus drive-through testing facility to be set-up in Rooke

Tue 10th Mar, 2020

Local News

Two dead after collision during high-speed chase at sea

Sun 8th Mar, 2020

Local News

Coronavirus restrictions impact on World Snooker event in Gibraltar

Mon 9th Mar, 2020

Local News

Govt bans all non-essential business travel

Sun 8th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Dylan Duo Jnr wins back-to-back Youth Ranking titles

11th March 2020

Sports
College 1975 grab their first point

11th March 2020

Sports
UEFA Access list keeps Gibraltar entry to just three clubs even though ranked 51st

10th March 2020

Sports
First ever mountain bike TT for GCA

10th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020