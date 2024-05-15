Mayor hosts International Nurses Day reception

Mayor Carmen Gomez hosted a reception in honour of International Nurses Day for nursing staff from several different departments across our health service on Tuesday.

In her speech, she expressed her gratitude for the professionalism and caring work nursing staff perform daily.

She described nursing as a demanding profession, one that calls for great devotion and dedication; possibly having to work long hours, and an ability to work under pressure; that is why nurses are often looked upon as the unsung heroes of the healthcare Industry.

The guestlist included the Minister for Health Gemma Arias-Vasquez, Director General Kevin McGee, Director or Nursing Sandie Gracia who also spoke at the event.