Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Mayor invites nominations for 2026 Mayor’s Awards

By Chronicle Staff
13th January 2026

The Mayor, Nicholas Guerrero, has invited members of the public to submit nominations for the 2026 Mayor’s Awards, which are due to be conferred in March.

The awards, now a regular part of Gibraltar’s civic calendar, recognise individuals who have made a significant contribution to the community. Originally created as a lifesaving award for members of the essential services who displayed a high degree of valour, the scheme was later expanded to include people who have served Gibraltar in a distinguished manner, either over a prolonged period or for a specific event or achievement.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the Mayor’s website at www.mayor.gi or collected from the reception at City Hall. Completed forms must be returned to the Mayor’s Office or sent by email to mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi by Friday, February 6, 2026.

The Awards Committee will then meet to select the recipients, after which the date of the ceremony will be announced. Further information is available by emailing mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi or calling 200 47592.

