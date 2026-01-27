Mayor’s Awards 2026 nominations reminder

The Mayor, Nicholas Guerrero, has reminded the public that nominations are open for the next conferral of the Mayor’s Awards, which will take place in March. The closing date for nominations is Friday February 6 2026.

The Mayor’s Awards are described as a permanent fixture in Gibraltar’s annual civic calendar and are intended to highlight the extraordinary achievements of members of the community.

Originally established as a lifesaving award for members of the essential services displaying a high degree of valour, the scope of the awards was later widened to include people who have served Gibraltar in a distinguished manner, either over a prolonged period or for a specific event or achievement. Nominees will have made a difference to Gibraltar’s society.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the Mayor of Gibraltar’s website at www.mayor.gi

or collected from the reception at City Hall.

Completed forms must be returned to the Mayor’s Office or sent by email to mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi

by Friday February 6 2026.

The Awards Committee will then convene to select the recipients, after which the date of the ceremony will be announced. Further information is available from mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi

or by calling 20047592.