MH Bland supports Clubhouse Gibraltar employment programme

Clubhouse Gibraltar has announced that MH Bland will support its Employment Programme through the provision of a Transitional Employment Placement (TEP).

The partnership aims to help individuals affected by mental ill-health reintegrate into the workforce.

The TEP model allows Clubhouse members to gain real-world work experience in a supportive environment over a period of six to nine months, starting with 20 hours per week. The initiative provides a bridge between unemployment and permanent employment, promoting independence and inclusion while addressing the isolation often associated with mental illness.

Employment is seen as a key factor in recovery and maintaining mental well-being. With MH Bland’s support, Clubhouse Gibraltar members will have the opportunity to develop skills, build confidence, and progress in their recovery.

A spokesperson for MH Bland said: “We are delighted to support this excellent Clubhouse initiative, which aligns with our company’s culture of cooperation and community support.

“We value each individual and the contribution they bring to our organisation.”

Clubhouse Gibraltar expressed gratitude to MH Bland for its commitment to community mental health and support for inclusive employment practices.