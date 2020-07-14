Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Middle-aged face more years of ill health than baby boomers, study suggests

By Press Association
14th July 2020

By Joe Gammie
People in their forties and fifties face more years of ill health than baby boomers, a study suggests.

The research, led by UCL and published in the journal Population Studies, found that while the middle-aged may expect to live longer, they are likely to suffer more years of ill health than older generations now in their sixties and early seventies.

Researchers compared generations born between 1945 and 1980 and found a greater prevalence of ill health among those born later.

These younger cohorts were more likely to rate their health as poor and have clinically measured poor health at equivalent ages during their working lives, they said.

The researchers said that although life expectancy has increased in recent decades, many of the years gained are likely to be spent in poor health, with conditions such as diabetes and obesity affecting people earlier.

Lead author Dr Stephen Jivraj, of UCL’s department of epidemiology and public health, said: “Our study shows that, for those born between 1945 and 1980, the overall trend is towards an increasing proportion of years in poor health, with some health conditions beginning at an earlier age.

“This has worrying implications for healthcare services, which already face increased demand because of an ageing population.”

The researchers analysed data from 135,189 people aged between 25 and 64 who took part in the annual Health Survey of England between 1991 and 2014.

Participants were asked whether they had poor health, a long-term illness and a range of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes, while nurses measured hypertension, body mass index and blood glucose levels.

Researchers compared the results for different age groups and used the data to calculate changes in healthy life expectancy over the generations as well as years likely to be spent in poor health.

They calculated that half of the gains in life expectancy between 1993 and 2003 were likely to be spent in poor health, falling to a fifth of the gains between 2003 and 2013, UCL said.

Later-born cohorts were more likely to have diabetes, to be overweight and to report having cardiovascular disease and poor health in general while later-born men were more likely to report high blood pressure, it added.

Senior author Professor George Ploubidis, at UCL’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies, said: “Earlier in the 20th century, a rise in life expectancy went hand in hand with an increase in healthy lifespan – younger generations were living longer, healthier lives.

“It appears that, for those generations born between 1945 and 1980, this trend has stalled.

“Those born later are expected to live longer on average, but with more years of ill health.”
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar must debate immunisation to counter ‘anti-vax’ narrative, Dr Bhatti says

Mon 13th Jul, 2020

Local News

Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel includes Gibraltar in plan to help trade customers

Wed 8th Jul, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Karl Ullger wins top prize in Heritage Trust Art Competition

14th July 2020

Features
Kim’s top reads book review

14th July 2020

Features
How the world’s most famous art galleries are adapting to the pandemic

14th July 2020

Features
Applications open for Gibraltar Sustainability Awards

14th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020