Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Ming Ming’s 'Meowsterpieces' fundraises after house fire tragedy

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
27th March 2024

In a bid to help a friend who lost everything in a house fire, locally based artist Ming Ming Peters is holding an exhibition in The Nook.

The exhibition called ‘Meowsterpieces’ contains 12 artworks depicting cats and is held within the Gibraltar Arts and Crafts Shop in Casemates.

The genesis of this altruistic exhibition started on February 29 when her friend, Jim So a former acupuncturist at the College Clinic, had a fire in his home. Being blind he was unable to do much to save his home other than to get out safely himself.

Determined to support her friend in his time of need, Ms Peters embarked on a mission to channel hope and encouragement through her art.

“When this happened I wanted to help him,” she said.

“I started using the theme of cats, because cats have nine life and cats are also resilient and they always land on their feet.”

“The idea is to encourage him and to say you have more chances than you think and also I just want to help you to get back on your feet.”

She painted her pieces using Chinese ink on traditional rice paper. The choice of medium, she explained, was deliberate, catering to Mr So's inability to perceive colours. Each are stamped with her delicate logo she created herself and signed.

She created 12 pieces and each piece has special name: Elegance, Kitty Zenith, Meow Majesty, Pawsitively Blissful, Paw-sitivity, Pawsome Vibes, Purrfect Harmony, Purrfection, Tranquil Tails, Whisker Wisdom, Whisker Wonderland and Whisker Wonders.

Each signed original is on sale for £50 and a signed print costs £10.

When the exhibition closes at the Arts and Crafts shop after Easter any remaining piece will be available to buy via her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mmcollectables

Most Read

Local News

Eight arrests in two knife crime incidents

Mon 25th Mar, 2024

Local News

Scheme for new Caleta Hotel obtains full planning permission

Thu 21st Mar, 2024

Features

This year’s Miss Gibraltar contestants

Fri 22nd Mar, 2024

Local News

MOT obligations reminder for vehicle owners

Tue 26th Mar, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar and Sierra Leone seek UK backing to explore investment opportunities

Mon 25th Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
PC Tania Moreno retires after 16 years

27th March 2024

Features
Royal Engineers continue Northern Defences transformation

27th March 2024

Features
Shania Ballester is Miss Gibraltar 2024

26th March 2024

Features
Childline holds awareness campaign ‘Blue Week’

26th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024