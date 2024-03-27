Ming Ming’s 'Meowsterpieces' fundraises after house fire tragedy

In a bid to help a friend who lost everything in a house fire, locally based artist Ming Ming Peters is holding an exhibition in The Nook.

The exhibition called ‘Meowsterpieces’ contains 12 artworks depicting cats and is held within the Gibraltar Arts and Crafts Shop in Casemates.

The genesis of this altruistic exhibition started on February 29 when her friend, Jim So a former acupuncturist at the College Clinic, had a fire in his home. Being blind he was unable to do much to save his home other than to get out safely himself.

Determined to support her friend in his time of need, Ms Peters embarked on a mission to channel hope and encouragement through her art.

“When this happened I wanted to help him,” she said.

“I started using the theme of cats, because cats have nine life and cats are also resilient and they always land on their feet.”

“The idea is to encourage him and to say you have more chances than you think and also I just want to help you to get back on your feet.”

She painted her pieces using Chinese ink on traditional rice paper. The choice of medium, she explained, was deliberate, catering to Mr So's inability to perceive colours. Each are stamped with her delicate logo she created herself and signed.

She created 12 pieces and each piece has special name: Elegance, Kitty Zenith, Meow Majesty, Pawsitively Blissful, Paw-sitivity, Pawsome Vibes, Purrfect Harmony, Purrfection, Tranquil Tails, Whisker Wisdom, Whisker Wonderland and Whisker Wonders.

Each signed original is on sale for £50 and a signed print costs £10.

When the exhibition closes at the Arts and Crafts shop after Easter any remaining piece will be available to buy via her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mmcollectables