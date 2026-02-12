Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Feb, 2026

Minister for Tourism attends Industry Leader’s Dinner in London

By Chronicle Staff
12th February 2026

Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, met with key figures in the UK Travel Industry and provided a Treaty update at the Travel Weekly Industry Leader’s Dinner in London this week.

The annual event hosted at the London Headquarters of Deloitte was attended by over 40 senior executives from airline, cruise, tour operating and agency sectors.

The event serves as the launch pad for the Travel Weekly Annual Insight Report prepared by research firm Kantar giving a firm outlook to the year's trading.

This was followed by a UK and global political backdrop given by Times Radio presenter Calum MacDonald.

“The timing of this event and the broad reach of the attending guests presented an ideal opportunity to bring the UK travel sector up to speed with the status of Gibraltar pending the Treaty rollout,” Mr Santos said.

“Many questions were asked, and I was able at first hand to offer positive interpretation of the forthcoming new border arrangements and its impact on UK travellers.”

