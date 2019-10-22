Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Miss Gibraltar visits Cheshire Homes

By Chronicle Staff
22nd October 2019

Miss Gibraltar 2019 Celine Bolaños visited Cheshire Homes in Tangier, Morocco during the weekend as part of her ‘beauty with a purpose’ charitable work for Miss World.

Miss Bolaños will be heading to London next month to compete at the Miss World 2019 pageant.

This past weekend she visited at Cheshire Homes, a residential facility for people with disabilities.

The Gibraltar Cheshire Home Support Group raises funds and aids those staying in the home.

The charity donates clothing, toys, games and medical equipment for the residents.

Miss Bolaños spent the weekend meeting the residents and taking part in activities.

“I had the pleasure to visit our neighbouring country, Morocco along with my friends and family to visit Cheshire Homes as part of my beauty with a purpose campaign,” Miss Bolaños said.

“It was honestly such an honour to get to meet all of these beautiful souls and spend the day with them.”

“They are so welcoming and have so much love to give - it’s eye opening to see this and how happy they are.”

“This has by far been the most rewarding, humbling and heart-warming experience I have had to date.”

“I want to thank everyone who made this trip happen because it has truly been life changing, I would go back in a blink of an eye.”

“Once again, a massive thank you to the organisers who made the trip possible and my amazing friends and family who joined me in this experience - one I will most definitely never forget.”

Most Read

Local News

Four officers suspended after Spanish ‘Protección Civil’ vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

CM demands explanations after Spanish 'Protección Civil' vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Sun 20th Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar heads to the polls

Thu 17th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Miss Gibraltar visits Cheshire Homes

22nd October 2019

Features
Gibraltar ‘Happiness Foundation’ launches at the Convent

22nd October 2019

Features
New book on the history of physiotherapy on the Rock

22nd October 2019

Features
Winners announced for Scale Model Competition

22nd October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019