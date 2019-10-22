Miss Gibraltar visits Cheshire Homes

Miss Gibraltar 2019 Celine Bolaños visited Cheshire Homes in Tangier, Morocco during the weekend as part of her ‘beauty with a purpose’ charitable work for Miss World.

Miss Bolaños will be heading to London next month to compete at the Miss World 2019 pageant.

This past weekend she visited at Cheshire Homes, a residential facility for people with disabilities.

The Gibraltar Cheshire Home Support Group raises funds and aids those staying in the home.

The charity donates clothing, toys, games and medical equipment for the residents.

Miss Bolaños spent the weekend meeting the residents and taking part in activities.

“I had the pleasure to visit our neighbouring country, Morocco along with my friends and family to visit Cheshire Homes as part of my beauty with a purpose campaign,” Miss Bolaños said.

“It was honestly such an honour to get to meet all of these beautiful souls and spend the day with them.”

“They are so welcoming and have so much love to give - it’s eye opening to see this and how happy they are.”

“This has by far been the most rewarding, humbling and heart-warming experience I have had to date.”

“I want to thank everyone who made this trip happen because it has truly been life changing, I would go back in a blink of an eye.”

“Once again, a massive thank you to the organisers who made the trip possible and my amazing friends and family who joined me in this experience - one I will most definitely never forget.”