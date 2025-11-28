Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

‘Mix Tracks, Not Substances’ campaign highlights dangers of mixing drugs

By Chronicle Staff
28th November 2025

The Government of Gibraltar has launched a public awareness campaign highlighting the dangers of cocaine use and the risks of mixing drugs, particularly during the festive season.

The multi-agency campaign, titled ‘Mix Tracks, Not Substances’, stems from the work of the Drug Advisory Council, chaired by the Minister, Christian Santos.

The campaign warns that when cocaine is taken together with alcohol, a new and potentially lethal substance called cocaethylene is formed, significantly increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke.

It also highlights that cocaine is often mixed with other substances such as fentanyl, PCP, heroin, amphetamines and even rat poison.

The Gibraltar Health Authority works closely with the Care Agency to provide support for people with addictions, including drugs. Treatment options range from supported detox at home through to a specialist residential programme at Bruce’s Farm.

A number of charities offer support to individuals and their families, including: Bruce’s Farm: +350 20048444 – http://drugwise.gi, Childline Gibraltar: 8008 – http://www.childline.gi, Gibsams: 116123 – http://www.gibsams.gi, and Narcotics Anonymous: https://meetings.ukna.org/meeting/gibrqaltar-home-group

Further information on drugs and support services is available on the Gibraltar Health Authority website at https://www.gha.gi/public-health/drug-awareness/ and via the recommended information site https://www.talktofrank.com/

Most Read

Local News

Govt to implement school phone ban as from January 2026

Wed 26th Nov, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

HMS Prince of Wales sails into Gib days after reaching ‘full capability’

Sun 23rd Nov, 2025

Chancellor’s tax hike on online gambling raises concern for Gibraltar economy 

Wed 26th Nov, 2025

Local News

CM presses UK minister over ‘gold standard’ gaming industry after tax rise 

Fri 28th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Public reminded not to visit St Bernard’s Hospital wards when unwell

28th November 2025

Local News
Mini forest initiative set to transform urban green spaces in Gibraltar 

28th November 2025

Local News
‘Hope starts here’ as new oncology unit inaugurated at St Bernard’s Hospital 

28th November 2025

Local News
CM presses UK minister over ‘gold standard’ gaming industry after tax rise 

28th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025