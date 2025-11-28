‘Mix Tracks, Not Substances’ campaign highlights dangers of mixing drugs

The Government of Gibraltar has launched a public awareness campaign highlighting the dangers of cocaine use and the risks of mixing drugs, particularly during the festive season.

The multi-agency campaign, titled ‘Mix Tracks, Not Substances’, stems from the work of the Drug Advisory Council, chaired by the Minister, Christian Santos.

The campaign warns that when cocaine is taken together with alcohol, a new and potentially lethal substance called cocaethylene is formed, significantly increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke.

It also highlights that cocaine is often mixed with other substances such as fentanyl, PCP, heroin, amphetamines and even rat poison.

The Gibraltar Health Authority works closely with the Care Agency to provide support for people with addictions, including drugs. Treatment options range from supported detox at home through to a specialist residential programme at Bruce’s Farm.

A number of charities offer support to individuals and their families, including: Bruce’s Farm: +350 20048444 – http://drugwise.gi, Childline Gibraltar: 8008 – http://www.childline.gi, Gibsams: 116123 – http://www.gibsams.gi, and Narcotics Anonymous: https://meetings.ukna.org/meeting/gibrqaltar-home-group

Further information on drugs and support services is available on the Gibraltar Health Authority website at https://www.gha.gi/public-health/drug-awareness/ and via the recommended information site https://www.talktofrank.com/