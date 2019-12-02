MoD honours long-serving civilian staff
The Ministry of Defence held a ceremony on Friday to mark the long service of eight of its civilian staff who collectively had worked for the MoD for 216 years. Commander of British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tim Henry presented the certificates and spoke of how their dedication to MoD Gibraltar was appreciated. “What today is...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here