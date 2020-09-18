Models pose with wearable hair art in Main Street

Models strutted down Main Street in dynamic hairstyles this week as part of the launch of Mayfair on Main’s Spring / Summer 2021 wearable hair art collection.

This marked the salons second collection following on from the success of their creation of Gibraltar’s first ever wearable hair art collection back in 2019.

This collection is a celebration of new beginnings and is inspired by the vivid colours of flowers in Spring and the brightness of a summers day.

“It represents rebirth, reinvention and starting afresh,” said the salons director Sarah Carreras.

“Our six wearable hair art looks are our predictions for both the ladies and gents hair looks that will be trending next season.”

“This was complimented by our Spring / Summer 2021 artistic hair art collection and the very first of its kind in Gibraltar.”

“The purpose of an artistic collection is to push boundaries and is inspired and based upon catwalk looks.”

“Although these are not necessarily the looks that the public will be sporting day to day, they serve to provoke and inspire in much the same way as pieces of art.”

“It is through artistic collections that wearable collections can then be created.”

Ms Carreras added the artistic collection is a celebration of life and a reminder to experiment and to be both bold and brave.

“Our looks had a nod to the pandemic through the incorporation of face shields as part of the hair creations and although the original event to showcase Gibraltar’s first artistic collection had to be postponed due to the pandemic we still wanted to help spread a message of positivity during these times and a much needed breath of fresh air for Gibraltar,” she said.

“We turned Main Street together with various iconic places around Gibraltar into our catwalk as we showcased some larger than life creations much to the amazement of onlookers.”

“As a brand we have always set to trend set and inspire both the public and the industry. Although we had to scale down our launch tremendously due to the ongoing restrictions we nevertheless helped break more boundaries, inspire others and write history once again.”