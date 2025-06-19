Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

‘Molly is a Llanita’ celebrates Bloomsday

Photos by Neil Wilson

By Joe Adambery
19th June 2025

It may have taken us nearly 25 years, finally Molly Bloom, the James Joyce character whose bronze statue overlooks the Alameda open air theatre since 2001, was celebrated on Bloomsday (June 16) with a play written by Rebecca Calderon. The story features a young Gibraltarian called Leo de la Rosa caught up in Dublin on...

