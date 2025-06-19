‘Molly is a Llanita’ celebrates Bloomsday
It may have taken us nearly 25 years, finally Molly Bloom, the James Joyce character whose bronze statue overlooks the Alameda open air theatre since 2001, was celebrated on Bloomsday (June 16) with a play written by Rebecca Calderon. The story features a young Gibraltarian called Leo de la Rosa caught up in Dublin on...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here