Mons Calpe cemented their place at the top of the women's division with a 6-1 victory against Lynx ahead of the festive period. With five victories from their first six matches Mons Calpe now have a five point lead over second placed College 1975.

The latter were to finish the year facing somewhat of an upset. Expected to beat GFA Girls Youth team, College 1975 were being held to a scoreless draw up to the final minutes.

As the match entered injury time College 1975 thought they had clinched it with a goal from Marti Perez only to find themselves dealt an injury time blow with a goal from De Los Santos with their minutes of injury time played.

The GFA Girls Youth side taking away a valuable point from their final match of 2025, this only their second win this season.

Women's league football returns with GFA Girls Youth side facing league leaders Mons Calpe next Wednesday. College 1975 will be looking at facing Lynx the next day, Thursday, in a match where they can ill afford to drop points if they are to keep in touch with league leaders Mons Calpe. With just three league matches to be played for the end of the season a win for Mons Calpe, with a drop in points from College 1975 could clinch the league title for Mons Calpe early.

