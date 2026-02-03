Mons Calpe held to scoreless draw by College in Women's Rock Cup

Mons Calpe Women, who during the past weeks have had to hold back on their expected celebrations as they look to lift the women's league title, with still two matches to play, were on Monday last week held to a scoreless draw by College 1975, their closest league rivals.

The Women’s Peninsula Rock Cup League phase began with a stalemate, Mons Calpe and College 1975 having to play under some wet conditions as the inclement weather being experienced across Gibraltar these past weeks continues to affect local sports.

Photos courtesy Gibraltar FA

