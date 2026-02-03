Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Mons Calpe held to scoreless draw by College in Women's Rock Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd February 2026

Mons Calpe Women, who during the past weeks have had to hold back on their expected celebrations as they look to lift the women's league title, with still two matches to play, were on Monday last week held to a scoreless draw by College 1975, their closest league rivals.
The Women’s Peninsula Rock Cup League phase began with a stalemate, Mons Calpe and College 1975 having to play under some wet conditions as the inclement weather being experienced across Gibraltar these past weeks continues to affect local sports.

Photos courtesy Gibraltar FA

Most Read

Local News

Stormy week ahead as fresh gales and heavy rain forecast 

Mon 2nd Feb, 2026

Local News

Demolition works application at Rooke site, with parcel office to remain for now

Mon 2nd Feb, 2026

Local News

Serving police officer arrested on suspicion of assault

Mon 2nd Feb, 2026

Brexit

Govt sets out transitional rules for goods ahead of treaty, as GSD flags business unease 

Mon 2nd Feb, 2026

Local News

Weather warning issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds

Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
JAVI FELICE HITS SEASON HIGH (Basketball)

3rd February 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Netball Umpire will head to Quad Nations

3rd February 2026

Sports
Dyson Parody strikes again

3rd February 2026

Sports
The big upset after Hound Dogs win in Rock Cup

3rd February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026