Tue 26th Mar, 2024

MOT obligations reminder for vehicle owners

By Chronicle Staff
26th March 2024

The Ministry of Transport is reminding vehicle owners of their obligation to maintain a valid Road Worthiness Certificate, (commonly known as the 'MOT test').

“Ensuring that your vehicle complies with safety and environmental standards is not just a matter of legal compliance, but a crucial component of road and environmental safety for everyone,” said a statement from the Government.

“It is imperative for all vehicle owners to understand that driving without a valid Road Worthiness Certificate (MOT) is illegal and carries a fine of up to £300 and three penalty points on the driving license.”

“These measures underline the importance of ensuring that a vehicle is inspected and certified as roadworthy, contributing to the safety and well-being of all road users,” the statement added.
All private motor vehicles (cars and motorcycles) over four years old are required to undertake a roadworthiness test every two years.

Goods, Self-Drive and Public Service Vehicles (PSV) must take a roadworthiness test annually.

PSVs over 12 years old require a roadworthiness test every 6 months.

MOT tests can be booked online on Gov.gi or https://dvld.egov.gi/mot/ or in person at the DVLD counter.

If a vehicle is no longer road worthy, the owner is encouraged to dispose of it. This can be done online on Gov.gi or https://portal.egov.gi/All-Services/DVLD/DVLDDispos or in person at the DVLD counter.

“The Ministry of Transport and DVLD are dedicated to ensuring the safety and environmental integrity of all vehicles on our roads,” said the Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes.

“Compliance with MOT requirements is a shared responsibility that protects everyone. We thank everyone in advance for your cooperation and commitment to maintaining Gibraltar’s road safety standards.”

