Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Motion to appoint Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be taken in Parliament

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
4th November 2025

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has given notice of a motion proposing the appointment of Nicholas Guerrero as the next Mayor and Andrea Simpson as Deputy Mayor to be brought before Parliament at its next meeting.

The motion proposes that the appointment will be in effect from Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Mr Picardo said: “Andrea Simpson has been a cornerstone of Gibraltar’s cultural life for many years. As one of our leading performers, she has brought creativity, passion, and pride to our stages, inspiring generations and enriching our community’s artistic spirit.”

“Her longstanding contribution reflects the very best of Gibraltar and I am confident that she will continue to serve our community well as Deputy Mayor. I am delighted to propose Andrea's name to the Parliament on behalf of the Government.”

Most Read

Local News

Over 3,000 register for Bishop-elect’s Victoria Stadium ordination

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Features

Newly exposed base of Spanish wall reveals the extents of Gibraltar’s ‘second line of defence’

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Features

Gibraltarian conductor receives acclaim at Berlin State Opera

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Local News

Refurbished cemetery entrance formally inaugurated

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

NEWSLETTER Gibraltar’s push for a smartphone-free childhood

Sun 2nd Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD says changes to Gibraltarian status law will be ‘far-reaching’ and must be ‘carefully considered’

4th November 2025

Local News
SNDO launches parent guide on attachment and neurodiversity

4th November 2025

Local News
Runway and road closures as Remembrance Sunday ceremony returns to Cross of Sacrifice

4th November 2025

Local News
Armistice Day ceremony to be held on November 11

4th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025