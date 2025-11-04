Motion to appoint Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be taken in Parliament

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has given notice of a motion proposing the appointment of Nicholas Guerrero as the next Mayor and Andrea Simpson as Deputy Mayor to be brought before Parliament at its next meeting.

The motion proposes that the appointment will be in effect from Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

Mr Picardo said: “Andrea Simpson has been a cornerstone of Gibraltar’s cultural life for many years. As one of our leading performers, she has brought creativity, passion, and pride to our stages, inspiring generations and enriching our community’s artistic spirit.”

“Her longstanding contribution reflects the very best of Gibraltar and I am confident that she will continue to serve our community well as Deputy Mayor. I am delighted to propose Andrea's name to the Parliament on behalf of the Government.”