MTB cyclist back in action at Coin

Local cyclists were back in action this weekend at the Coín Caminito del Rey 2026, taking on a demanding 120 km road race featuring close to 1,900 metres of elevation gain.

"The event proved to be a true test of endurance and resilience, with riders experiencing all four seasons throughout the race, including heavy downpours and constantly changing conditions. Despite the challenging weather, the team pushed through strongly and delivered excellent performances across the board.

"The fast-paced course, combined with the difficult terrain and unpredictable conditions, made for a tough but memorable day in the saddle. Once again, the local riders represented Gibraltar with pride and determination throughout the event.

"Amazing results were achieved by all local participants involved, continuing to showcase the growing strength and commitment of Gibraltar cyclists competing abroad," said a spokesperson.

