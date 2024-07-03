Museum looks towards summer projects and excavations
By Joseph Garcia Tyson Lee Holmes, Head of the Administration Department, Assistant Education Officer and Senior Researcher at the Gibraltar Museum has called for more integration of Gibraltar’s history into the comprehensive education system. Mr Holmes has worked in the Museum since 2014 but has volunteered and carried out research for many years prior and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here