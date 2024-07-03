Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Museum looks towards summer projects and excavations

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
3rd July 2024

By Joseph Garcia Tyson Lee Holmes, Head of the Administration Department, Assistant Education Officer and Senior Researcher at the Gibraltar Museum has called for more integration of Gibraltar’s history into the comprehensive education system. Mr Holmes has worked in the Museum since 2014 but has volunteered and carried out research for many years prior and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

Completion dates set for affordable homes

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Local News

Hundreds protest outside No.6 over ‘shambles’ pollution levy 

Mon 1st Jul, 2024

Local News

Remains found at Alameda Gardens

Wed 26th Jun, 2024

UK/Spain News

Labour will ‘pick up’ Gib treaty negotiation and ‘turn page’ on UK’s fractured relationship with EU, Lammy says

Tue 2nd Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendezvous Let’s put on a show

3rd July 2024

UK/Spain News
Labour will ‘pick up’ Gib treaty negotiation and ‘turn page’ on UK’s fractured relationship with EU, Lammy says

2nd July 2024

Local News
Garcia says EU processes may delay final treaty steps

2nd July 2024

Local News
Hundreds protest outside No.6 over ‘shambles’ pollution levy 

1st July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024