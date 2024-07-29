Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 29th Jul, 2024

Local News

Museum to host lecture by world renowned author Bill Bryson

By Chronicle Staff
29th July 2024

The Gibraltar National Museum is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a talk entitled ‘Notes from All Over’ by world renowned author Bill Bryson.  

The talk will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall on August 27 at 7pm.  

Bill Bryson was born in 1951 in Des Moines, Iowa, but has spent most of his adult life in England.  

Before becoming a full-time writer in 1987, he worked as a journalist, principally on The Times, where he was Chief Sub-Editor of Business News.  

His book, A Short History of Nearly Everything, won the 2004 Aventis Prize of the Royal Society and the Descartes Prize, the European Union’s highest literary award, and has been translated into 46 languages.  

His other books include Notes from a Small Island, A Walk in the Woods, Down Under, The Life and Times of the Thunderbolt Kid, and The Road to Little Dribbling.  

Mr Bryson was Chancellor of Durham University, England’s third oldest university, from 2005-11, and for four years was on the Board of Directors of English Heritage, the British Government body responsible for England’s historic environment.  

From 2006 to 2012, he was President of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, one of Britain’s oldest conservation organizations.  

In 2006, he was awarded an honorary OBE by the British Government, and in 2014 was made an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Society of London.  

He has been a patron of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, the National Churches Trust, and of the Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children's Love Hearts Appeal, which aims to raise funds for new facilities for transplant patients and to increase awareness of the need for organ donations.  

The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, said: “It’s really exciting to be able to welcome Bill Bryson back to Gibraltar for what will be a fascinating and no doubt enjoyably humorous talk.”  

“Some may recall that Bill featured Gibraltar in a National Geographic article some years ago. It’s a privilege to have him back on the Rock. Congratulations to the Gibraltar National Museum for arranging this.”  

Free tickets are available via the Museum’s Eventbrite page on: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/notes-from-all-over-an-evening-withbill-bryson-tickets-957230039817 

