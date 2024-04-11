Nature Reserve implements permit system for parachuting and paragliding activities

An amendment to the Nature Protection Act published in Thursday’s Gazette prohibits the use within the Gibraltar Nature Reserve of parachutes, paragliders and other devices used for human flight without a prior written permit.

This brings this activity into line with other activities within the Reserve. This amendment has been necessary in view of recent instances of paragliders flying from the Upper Rock.

“These activities, if unregulated, can be unsafe for the users of the devices and for the public,” said a statement from the Government.

“At certain times of year and in certain areas they can also cause the failure of bird of prey nests which are located on our cliffs.”

“Use of these devices may be permitted, under conditions defined in the permit. These can be requested from the Department of Environment.”