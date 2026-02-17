Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Feb, 2026

Local News

NatWest International Gibraltar reports 13% rise in income for 2025 

Archive image of NatWest bank in Gibraltar. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
17th February 2026

NatWest International’s Gibraltar branch reported a strong set of financial results for 2025, in line with performance across the wider NatWest Group and RBS International. 

Total income for the Gibraltar business increased by more than 13% year-on-year compared with 2024, and by 20% over the past two years, reaching £58.4 million, the bank said. 

The growth was driven by continued strong performance in deposits and lending within the Gibraltar market, reflecting local customer demand across teams and sectors. 

NatWest International said its financial performance was accompanied by continued investment in its workforce. 

It said that in 2025 the Gibraltar branch welcomed its 100th colleague, representing more than 25% growth in headcount over the past three years. 

“We are proud that our continued commitment to Gibraltar is reflected in the strength of our financial performance and the growth of our business locally,” said Peter Booth, the bank’s Country Head of Gibraltar. 

“Over the last two years, we have resolved a number of historic matters that enable us to focus clearly on the future.” 

Looking ahead to 2026, Mr Booth said the bank remained committed to growing the business to support the local economy, simplifying products and customer experiences, and managing the business responsibly to keep customers, the bank and Gibraltar “safe and secure”. 

“We will continue to be at the heart of the community in Gibraltar, serving our customers on Line Wall Road, as we have done for over 37 years,” he said. 

