Nautilus Project presents World Oceans Day awards

The Nautilus Project presented the 5th annual World Oceans Day school competition prizegiving ceremony held at the Alameda Gardens.

The winners from local schools were tasked with researching local marine wildlife from the Nautilus Project’s flagship app NEMO.

Hundreds of entries were submitted, with St Pauls Lower Primary school announced as the Overall School Winner for their work on “Water”.

Various winners were chosen by the panel of judges throughout different categories.

The Nautilus Project will mark their anniversary on June 22 and seeks to continue their commitment of supporting local schools through the national curriculum, Gibraltar Marine Studies, PBL’s, fieldtrips and tailored talks.

The Project thanked entrants, teaches, parents, sponsors, the Minister for Environment Dr John Cortes and their Duke of Edinburgh bronze participants.

Lower Primary School

Individual Winners

1st Place

Lucia Moreno St Pauls (Seal)

2nd Place

Liam Jeffries St Pauls (Under the Sea)

3rd Place

Benjamin Reyes St Pauls (Turtle)

Highly Commended

Jacob Simmers St Pauls (Jellyfish)

Upper Primary School

Individual Winners

1st Place

Arthur Wood - Loreto Convent (Octopus Snorkelling)

2nd Place

Lauren Sacarello - St Josephs (Green Turtle)

3rd Place

Gianella Pitto - Loreto Convent (Basking Shark)

Highly Commended

Janet Billups - Bishop Fitzgerald (Loggerhead Turtle)

Javier Pecino - Bishop Fitzgerald (Orca)

Miriam Ramagge - Loreto Convent (Spiny Sea Star)

Group Winners

1st Place

Leah Hobbs, Sine Bering and Daisy Moir - Loreto Convent (Octopus)

2nd Place

Noah Virvescu, James Danino, Nicolas Ventosa, Martin Dominguez and Nacho Delegado - Loreto Convent (Swordfish)

Secondary School

Individual Winners

1st Place

Jake Piri – Bayside School (Chronicle 2050 Extract – Our World Is Plastic Free)

2nd Place

Ksawery Urbanik – Bayside School (Leatherback Turtle)

3rd Place

Avital Wahnon – Gibraltar Girls High School (Portuguese Man O’War)

Highly Commended

Miley Piri – Bayside School (Nautilus Poem)

Raquel Gross – GGHS (Seahorse)

Dual Entry

Winners

Shanaya Sheriff and Amber Fox – Westside School (Moon Jellyfish)

Most Social Media Interactions

Winner

Louis Fortuna - St Pauls Lower Primary (Dolphin Song)

Classroom

Winner

5G - Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School (The Common Octopus)

Year Group

Winner

St Joseph’s Lower Primary School (Our Vision For 2030)

Runner Up

St Anne’s Upper Primary School (Celebrating Earth Day)

Overall School Winner

St Pauls Lower Primary School (Water)