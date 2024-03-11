Negotiators ‘pushing’ for treaty ‘palpably in everyone's interests’, Docherty says
Europe Minister Leo Docherty on Monday said a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar was “palpably in the interests of everyone”, adding negotiators were “pushing” to try and agree a “pragmatic and sensible solution” during intense talks this month. Mr Docherty was speaking to reporters during a visit to the Northern Defences after meeting Chief Minister Fabian Picardo...
