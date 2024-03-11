Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th Mar, 2024

Brexit

Negotiators ‘pushing’ for treaty ‘palpably in everyone's interests’, Docherty says 

Photos by Johnny Bugeja and UK Parliament

By Brian Reyes
11th March 2024

Europe Minister Leo Docherty on Monday said a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar was “palpably in the interests of everyone”, adding negotiators were “pushing” to try and agree a “pragmatic and sensible solution” during intense talks this month.  Mr Docherty was speaking to reporters during a visit to the Northern Defences after meeting Chief Minister Fabian Picardo...

